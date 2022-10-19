53º

WATCH LIVE: AL Championship Series Pregame Show from Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) breaks his bat during an out against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Houston Astros have another date with the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are here after beating Cleveland in their ALDS Game 5 Tuesday afternoon. This marks the two teams’ third head-to-head in the ALCS since 2017.

Watch “The Road to the World Series” pregame show Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

