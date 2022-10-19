Human skeletal remains found in abandoned truck in Willis, MCSO says

WILLIS, Texas – An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found inside an abandoned truck Wednesday in Willis, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made at 10 a.m. after deputies responded to a report of human remains inside a white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road.

The circumstances surrounding the death are undetermined and there is no further information available at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A312942.