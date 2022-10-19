Cleveland ISD teacher arrested for sexual assault of a student, deputies say

The Cleveland ISD teacher Oveal Alexander Jr. was booked into the Liberty County Jail on October 10,2022 and received a $100,000.00 bond.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A Cleveland Independent School teacher has been arrested for sexual assault of a student, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Oveal Alexander Jr. was arrested and booked into the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 10 on a $100,000 bond. Deputies said Alexander posted bond and was released from jail on Oct. 11.

Details about the sexual assault were not released, but deputies said they met with the Liberty County’s District Attorney and Cleveland ISD Police Department and obtained reports and evidence supporting their case.

Officials said they are also interviewing multiple students, both boys and girls, from Cleveland Middle School regarding the incident.

Parents of the children who attend the Cleveland Middle School are urged to speak with their children to see if they may have any additional information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500