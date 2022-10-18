‘It’s beyond words’: 6-year-old injured after allegedly being assaulted by substitute teacher at Lamar CISD elementary school

HOUSTON – Jon and Maureen Taylor said pictures of their 6-year-old daughter’s forehead detail the swelling caused by a substitute teacher at Adolphus Elementary School in Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

“The substitute pushed the chair, (which) hit her in the back of the head, and then her forehead hit the desk,” said Jon.

Jon said the alleged incident occurred on Oct. 7.

According to the Taylors, their daughter, a first grader, was seated on the floor of her classroom when the substitute asked her to get up.

“It’s beyond words. I could not believe that a teacher that we trust with my 6-year-old in class would do that to her just because she was frustrated. My 6-year-old would not get up off the floor,” said Maureen.

Since the incident, the Taylors said their push for answers has been tough.

“[The substitute teacher] was aware of the protocols, and the protocols as far as a child being injured weren’t followed being that she didn’t send her to the nurse’s office,” Jon said.

That’s one alleged error.

Another error zeroed in on the Lamar Consolidated ISD police officer who responded to the claim after the Taylors brought it to the school administration’s attention.

“After we had told him that there were injuries, he told the principal that there were no injuries when there were visible injuries on our daughter’s forehead,” Jon said.

The Taylors said the same officer even told them the case had been closed when it wasn’t.

“Just getting justice for a little 6-year-old has to go through so many hurdles and lies and people pointing fingers instead of being straightforward and doing what is right,” Maureen said.

The Taylors said they were told the case has been forwarded to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. They also said the substitute teacher in question is no longer employed at the school.

A representative from Lamar CISD sent the following statement to KPRC 2:

“Last week, there was an accusation of an incident involving a substitute and an Adolphus student. The parents believe that the student was purposely injured while at school.

“As soon as the campus and district were made aware, police officials began to investigate. They worked with an external agency to interview the student as well as student witnesses. The results of the investigation found no malintent on the part of the substitute.

“In addition, our HR Department conducted an investigation and also found that the substitute did not purposely nor knowingly injure our student.

“Campus and district staff have been in contact with the parents and have cooperated with both investigations.

“We want to assure our school community that students are indeed safe in the care of the staff at Adolphus Elementary and at any campus in Lamar CISD.”