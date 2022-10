HOUSTON – One person has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving an Aldine ISD school bus on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Sweetwater and Memory Lane around 3:48 p.m.

Officers said one person was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay. No students were injured, but it’s not clear if the school bus driver was injured or the person in the other vehicle, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.