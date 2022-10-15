3 suspects in custody after pursuit on Beltway 8 ends in crash, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit that began in southeast Houston and ended in Pearland early Saturday, police said.

According to HPD Lt. Crowson, it all started on the Gulf Freeway frontage road near Beltway 8 where TAC officers from the Clear Lake division were checking the area for suspicious activity.

At some point, Crowson said officers saw a vehicle that reportedly committed a traffic violation. They attempted to stop, but the driver refused.

Clear Lake TAC officers have three suspects in custody on Main south of the Beltway in Pearland. Suspects led officers on a pursuit and were throwing items out of the vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/DfMf2YxJKn — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2022

A chase ensued on the Gulf Freeway, where police said several items, including possible narcotics, were thrown out of the vehicle, Crowson said.

The pursuit continued on Beltway 8 westbound and later southbound on Highway 35 in Pearland. After a PIT maneuver, police said the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Officers later discovered that three suspects were inside the vehicle. One of them was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and two others were treated by paramedics on site while in custody by police.

No additional injuries were reported.

Officers with Pearland Police assisted at the scene.