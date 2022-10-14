The ABC’s of safe sleep

More than a third of sudden unexpected infant deaths that occur in the United States each year are from SIDS, and unsafe sleep areas remain a leading cause of infant death.

During Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month this October, medical professionals are working to educate parents about the proper way to maintain your baby’s sleep areas.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Dr. Mary Aitken, chief of pediatrics with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. Watch the interview in the video player above.

