LIVE: Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia to present compromise proposal to move county budget forward

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia will present a new compromise proposal Friday in hopes of moving the county budget forward.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

Garcia said the proposal addresses concerns raised by his Commissioners Court colleagues.

The impasse over the Harris County budget is still going on. Republican commissioners have reportedly skipped three meetings in a row, blocking the Democratic majority commissioners court from adopting a new proposed tax rate.

The deadline to adopt a new tax rate is Oct. 28.

KPRC 2 will have more updates as they become available.

