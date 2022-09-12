LIVE: Judge Hidalgo highlights important investments in proposed county budget that are set to reduce tax rates

HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to highlight some important investments that are included in the proposed Harris County budget of Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Representatives of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, Flood Control District, and Hospital District will be in attendance to provide additional details about the proposed budget.

“I’m proud to champion a budget that both decreases the tax rate and adds millions of dollars to public safety, including a substantial pay increase for frontline police officers. Harris County residents deserve a budget that keeps them safe and healthy and that supports critical infrastructure.” Hidalgo said.

KPRC 2 will live stream the event starting at 4:30 p.m.