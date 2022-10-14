HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Missing 8-year-old twins were last seen in SE Houston, HPD says

The Houston Police Department is searching for a set of missing twins who they say were last seen in southeast Houston Thursday.

According to HPD’s Missing Persons Division, 8-year-old Rockell and Rochell Cox disappeared from the 6900 block of the South Loop E Freeway.

Officials say they are not sure what the girls were wearing at the time of their disappearance.

The girls were described as having black hair, brown eyes, and standing 4-foot tall, weighing around 70lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at (832) 394-1840.