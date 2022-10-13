Proposal unveiled to provide relief from stalled trains in Houston’s Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – Many Fifth Ward residents are seeking some sort of relief, complaining that stalled trains in the area have become a major nuisance, sparking safety concerns. Federal officials were touring the area with city leaders on Wednesday in an effort to stop the proposed merger of two rail lines which, they said, could worsen the problem.

While investigating the complaints, KPRC 2 witnessed two stalled trains within a two-hour timeframe.

At Navigation and Mack, the slow screech of a train marked the start of an all-too-familiar wait on the East End. Drivers sometimes have to wait upwards of an hour.

“There are a number of train stoppages,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner acknowledged.

“People are so frustrated,” said Karla Cisneros, Houston City Council, District H. “Not just that people that live here can’t get to work, can’t get to school, it is having a very negative impact on businesses.”

Back in April, KPRC 2 shared cell phone video showing how stalled trains were causing long displays right at the dismissal time at McReynolds Middle School, which is already a high-traffic hour of day.

”People going into work, I sit there and I’m going like ‘oh my God,’” one resident said.

Some officials admit, it is definitely a problem.

”Year-to-date we’ve had over 900 cases where EMS vehicles could not get through because of stalled trains,” District I City Councilmember Robert Gallegos said. Gallegos testified last month in Washington D.C. before the Federal Surface Transportation Board, sharing concerns over a railroad merger he says would lead to even more trains stalled on Houston’s tracks.

”You’re looking at the possibility of nine to 14 more trains in the Houston area, which we do not need,” he explained.

That proposed merger is between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. Local leaders were hoping that people wishing to voice their concerns over the proposal to participate in a public comments period, which ends on Friday.