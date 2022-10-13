Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m.

According to police, the woman, driving a Volvo S40 sedan, was traveling northbound on Antoine when a silver Dodge Journey, driven by a 19-year-old, collided with the sedan while turning left on Pinemont.

The woman, who was pregnant, was seriously hurt in the crash and was rushed to an area hospital. Police said doctors had to perform an emergency C-section and delivered her baby, which later died.

The 19-year-old driver was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way turning left. A passenger in the Dodge was not injured.