Man arrested after attempting to steal vehicle with 14-year-old in back seat, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after deputies said he attempted to steal a vehicle with a 14-year-old child sitting in the back seat.

On Oct. 10, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a robbery in the 8500 block of FM 1960.

When deputies arrived, witnesses said a man, identified as Trenton Winfrey, entered a victim’s vehicle and attempted to drive away while the child was sitting in the back seat, but the victim spotted Winfrey inside his vehicle and rushed out of the store, and stopped him before he could drive away.

Winfrey attempted to flee the scene on foot but was eventually caught by deputies.