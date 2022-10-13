Local artist, longtime Astros fan to sing rendition of national anthem at game 2 of ALDS

A Houston-area native got a special opportunity on Thursday when the Astros selected her to sing the national anthem at Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

“I don’t think you realize what you’re doing until you’re actually doing it so to me it feels surreal every single time,” said Kaylise Irizarry.

Irizarry, 23, is a seasoned veteran. This will be her tenth time singing at an Astros game.

“I’m always going to say, ‘Yes.’ I’m never not gonna say yes,” she said.

The first time came in 2016 after she submitted a video to the Astros.

“I just say a prayer obviously before I go on, like, ‘Hey God, it’ll be really nice if you don’t let me forget the words and let me do pretty well today,” said Irizarry.

Irizarry is from the town of Blessing, Matagorda County and grew up an Astros fan.

She said every time she grabs the mic and steps onto the field, it feels like the first time.

“It’s an opportunity that I feel like some people pray for and you know, it’s great like that I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to do it, so I just take it in and just go with the punches, roll with the punches, it’s amazing,” she said.

Irizarry said it’s even more special when she hears the crowd singing along.