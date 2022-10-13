20-year-old arrested after Houston father shot, killed just 2 days after his son was murdered at same home: HPD

20-year-old arrested after Houston father was shot, killed just 2 days after his son was murdered in the same manner, at the same location: HPD

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Police Department said a suspected gunman has been arrested after a shooting that took place over the summer.

According to HPD, the shooting happened in the 8200 block of Swiss Lane at about 7:30 p.m. on June 15.

Police were called to a residence and found 59-year-old Anthony Merchant lying unresponsive in the street.

Just two days before, Merchant’s son was also reportedly gunned down and killed at the same residence.

Medics said Merchant suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he was pronounced dead.

The unknown suspects fled the scene.

Investigators said further details revealed 20-year-old Shane Henry as one of the suspects.

Henry was arrested on Oct. 12 and charged with capital murder.

While an arrest has been made in this case, the suspects involved in Merchant’s son’s killing have not been located. That investigation is ongoing.

