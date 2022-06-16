Father shot and killed at home where son was murdered earlier this week, HPD says

HOUSTON – A father was shot and killed inside the same home his son was murdered during a home invasion earlier this week, according to law enforcement.

Officials say a 37-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at the home in the 8200 block of Swiss Lane, and on Wednesday, his father was gunned down at the same location.

According to police, the 37-year-old’s parents were returning to the scene to retrieve a few items from the home when their car was shot up by a group of masked suspects.

The father was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Apparently Monday night the son of the two people that were here tonight was killed in a home invasion at this same house. At this point we don’t know if this is related,” according to Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department.