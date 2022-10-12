Why gas prices are going back up after nearly 100 days of declines

It was the longest losing streak for gasoline prices since the early months of the pandemic: For 98-consecutive days this summer, American drivers experienced declining gas prices thanks in part to a slower worldwide demand for oil.

Now, a cut in oil production signaled by the OPEC+ group last week has sent global crude prices higher, pushing prices back up at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price of a gallon of gas climbed to $3.92 on Monday.

Read more here from NBCNews.com.

RELATED: Gas prices at the pump: This is what fuel is costing people in the Houston area