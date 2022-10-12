Man killed during drive-by shooting outside southeast Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in southeast Houston on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot of a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua Street around 8:55 p.m.

According to witnesses, a light-colored vehicle that was traveling northbound in the 10800 block of Sabo Road started shooting at a group of men who were standing outside of the gas station. The witnesses said two men in the group returned fire and the vehicle sped off going northbound on Sabo Road.

One of the men in the group was shot and transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unknown if anyone in the vehicle was shot.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspect(s) and vehicle in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.