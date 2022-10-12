Caught on camera: Suspects rush into cellphone store, stealing cash, phones and employee’s purse, HPD says

The robbery happened on Aug. 13 at a cell phone store in the 700 block of Shotwell, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in the robbery of a cellphone store in August.

On Aug. 13 at around 4:10 p.m., two men entered a Cricket Wireless store in the 700 block of Shotwell.

According to police, the men, one of them armed with a knife, walked up to the employees and demanded money and cell phones. The suspects escorted the employees to the back office, removed the cell phones from the safe, the money from the cash drawers, and a female employee’s purse.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as between 20 and 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was wearing a green hoodie and a black mask.

The second suspect is also believed to be around the same age and height but looked a little heavier at about 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie and a black mask.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers diectly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.