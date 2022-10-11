Small child found wandering streets alone in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a small child was found walking the streets alone in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

The child was reportedly found in the 11700 block of Beechnut Street around 2:45 a.m.

According to HPD, the child was transported to the hospital by an ambulance to get checked out.

Right now, authorities are trying to determine who the child is and where the child’s parents are.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates if/as they become available.