LEVELUP: Local artist celebrates Astros’ 2022 postseason with mural

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have teamed up with a local artist to celebrate the 2022 postseason.

“It’s surreal to me. It’s one of those things where you can’t believe it,” said Jesse DeLeon.

Houston native DeLeon has worked with the Astros on four murals.

He even created one on the main concourse inside Minute Maid Park at the beginning of the season.

“They wanted basically to capsulate a little bit of every decade,” he said.

Just recently, the Astros called on him again.

“It’s always at the last minute. That’s the way it works,” said DeLeon. “I think I had about two days to come up with the whole reference of what we wanted to do.”

The new mural is on Crawford and Capitol, which is a block from the park.

“They’ll give you these are the key points. Their campaign is obviously Level Up and obviously, it’s all orange so they always go into the postseason is like orange-out,” he said. “How can I describe that in my way? I think that’s where the whole astronaut and rocket thing came in.”

It took DeLeon four full days to bring it to life.

“I would probably get here 8-8:30 a.m. and then I wouldn’t leave until I couldn’t see anymore. It was probably 9 to 10 o’clock at night,” he said.

Every mural, DeLeon said he swings for the fences.

“It’s always going to be, ‘Hey, let me shoot for the stars and see what we can hit,’” he said.