Katy ISD art students earn over $17,000 in Fort Bend County Fair auction

KATY, Texas – Several art students at Katy Independent School District were able to rack in $17,000 after 11 pieces of artwork were auctioned at the Fort Bend County Fair, according to a release.

Jerry Sun, a senior at Seven Lakes High School, won the “Grand Champion” award for his artwork titled “Warrior on the Horizon.”

Jerry Sun Seven Lakes High School “Warrior on the Horizon” (Katy ISD)

Jordan High School junior, Valeria Dumitrascu, was awarded the recognition of Reserve Champion for her piece “Saddle of Flames.”

Valeria Dumitrascu Jordan High School “Saddle of Flames” (Katy ISD)

Ashwin Subramanian, a senior from Tompkins High School, and Natalie Reese, a junior from Seven Lakes High School, received “Best in Class” awards for their pieces.

“It’s truly inspiring to see so many of our Katy ISD students showcasing their artistic skills,” said Susan Chiboroski, Assistant Director of Fine Arts. “Each of these pieces of artwork portrays a unique story, and we recognize in each of these students the hard work and tenacity required to create such incredible art. The dedication and creativity these students possess is an inspiration to the community.”