Have you seen him? Suspect charged in fatal shootings of 2 men at southwest Houston restaurant, HPD says

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting two men while they were dining at a restaurant in southwest Houston last Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Bich Xuan Dang, 49, has been charged with capital murder in the 482nd State District Court. The victims in the shooting were identified as Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a restaurant located at 12320 Bellaire Blvd. on Oct. 5 and found two unresponsive men in a dining booth with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department pronounced the men dead at the scene. All patrons in the restaurant left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, HPD said.

At the time of the shooting, the suspects were described by investigators only as one to three Asian males.

Officers said a preliminary investigation determined a white Toyota Camry with Texas license plate number LCS3779 was seen parking near the restaurant. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, HPD said. According to investigators, three suspects armed with handguns exited the vehicle and entered the restaurant. A short time later, police said the suspects ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Further investigation identified Dang as the shooter in this case and he was subsequently charged for his role, according to investigators. Police said two other suspects, described by police only as Asian males, also remain at large.

Bich Xuan Dang, 49 (HPD)

Anyone with information on Dang’s whereabouts or the identities of the other two suspects in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.