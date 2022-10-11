Mother, daughter found dead inside west Harris County home, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies are investigating after a mother and daughter were found dead inside a home in west Harris County on Monday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a welfare check at a home located in the 4900 block of Gingham Check Court and found the two women dead inside the home.

According to deputies, family members were worried after not speaking with the mother and daughter for a few days and decided to check on them. The family members forced entry into the home and allegedly found the mother, who is in her 60s, and the daughter, who is in her 30s, dead in one of the bedrooms.

Deputies said before the family members forced entry into the home there were no signs of forced entry. They also added that the mother and daughter had prior drug abuse allegations and pill bottles were located throughout the home.

Gonzalez said at least one of the women appeared to have signs of trauma, but it’s not clear how either woman died.

Medical examiners will conduct an investigation into the deaths.

Update 1: preliminary info indicates the adult females are mother and daughter. Investigators and PIO are arriving on scene. Investigation is underway. https://t.co/XokFLDw3Hp — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 11, 2022

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.