Woman in her 70s fatally struck by driver in southwest Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A woman in her 70s is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck in southwest Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 6700 block of Boone Road around 9:28 p.m.

According to investigators, an elderly woman in her 70′s was crossing Bellaire Boulevard when a black pickup truck turning on Bellaire Boulevard from Boone struck her. Officers said the woman had a “Do Not Cross” signal up when the incident occurred.

The woman was transported by an ambulance to the hospital, where police said she later died.

The driver of the truck reportedly remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

