Spirit launches new daily nonstop service to Monterrey, Mexico from Bush Intercontinental Airport

FILE - A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Spirit announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HOUSTON – Planning a trip to Mexico soon? Spirit Airlines makes it easy to get there.

In a news release, the popular low-budget carrier announced new, daily nonstop service from Austin and Houston to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico beginning Oct. 6.

“It’s exciting to launch service in Monterrey with a milestone route from Austin that provides critical connectivity and a nonstop route from Houston that expands our extensive international service at IAH,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. “Monterrey attracts vacationers, and family and friends all year long and is a great addition for our Guests looking for high-value options to visit Mexico’s third-largest city.”

Monterrey is currently the only inland Mexican destination at this time, according to the airline.

Currently, there is only one departure for Monterrey at 5:05 p.m. from Bush Airport, according to their website.

