Man found shot to death in vehicle in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in southwest Houston Sunday, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 12800 block of Dunlap Street around 9:47 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a man that had been shot multiple times in the driver’s seat of a car, investigators said.

Emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

At this time, police said there are no witnesses and they don’t have a motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.