FBCSO deputy injured after motorcycle crash near Pearland area, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

An FBCSO deputy was involved in a motorcycle crash near Pearland, authorities say (KPRC)

FORT BEND COUNTY – A deputy with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is hurt after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Pearland Monday morning, according to FBCSO.

Officials were working on a separate crash when the crash occurred on FM 521 and McHard Road at around 7:30 a.m.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries are unknown at this time. He was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No additional injuries were reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety officers are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

