Houston Newsmakers: First-time candidate, political newcomer Alexandra Del Moral Mealer presses attack for Harris County Judge

IN THIS EPISODE: Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, the GOP Candidate running for Harris County Judge, talks about what led to her jump on the campaign trail with a goal to unseat incumbent candidate Lina Hidalgo.

Self-proclaimed “Against the Odds” candidate for County Judge

It’s developed into an interesting race for Harris County Judge.

A first time candidate taking on an incumbent, who was a political newcomer when she won the job almost four years ago.

Alexandra del Moral Mealer is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall. She says politics has not been an ambition.

“I didn’t know if I was going to run,” she said. “I was actually the last to get into the race and very much defied the odds. I was outspent three to one against some well-backed strong candidates but I didn’t see people talking about the issues that I was concerned about.”

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, GOP Candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer (KPRC)

Tight contest brings out sharp attacks

Mealer has received strong support from law enforcement leaders because of her call for more law enforcement boots on the ground and a promise to push for more money as a priority for law enforcement and prosecutors, which she says has not been a priority for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

”So Kim Ogg, in 2019, said I need more DA’s,” Mealer said. “She got 17 million for environmental crimes. I’d say most people would say that’s not the priority when your average felony prosecutor is balancing 800 cases.”

Mealer has ramped up political ads in which she says Hidalgo’s “crime policies have led to hundreds of murders.”

When asked for proof, Mealer did not articulate a direct relationship between her policies and murders, but rather a consequence of the misdemeanors bail reform supported by Hidalgo.

“It is highly unusual nationwide that somebody accused of murder does not have a history of misdemeanors, so the problem is that if you make misdemeanors no consequences, no consequences in that you don’t even see a judge, because there’s a gravity to going to a judge and saying this is a warning, it escalates the behavior,” she said.

Harris County voter (KPRC)

Election integrity concern?

Mealer says she is NOT an election denier and has no specific concerns about election integrity in Harris County but offers unusual support for Democrats to run safe and secure elections.

“My biggest concern is the structure of our elections,” she said. “I don’t understand why we’re keeping the power with an appointed election administrator. We have two extremely qualified women, both happen to be Democrats, that have experience running, and successfully running elections here in Harris County.”

