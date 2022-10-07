Teen charged in random violent assaults on pedestrians, bicyclists in Bacliff area, deputies say

Jason Salgado has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.

BACLIFF, Texas – Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused in a series of violent assaults on pedestrians and bicyclists in the Bacliff area.

Jason Salgado has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bond has been set at $20,000. Two juvenile suspects were also identified, and charges are pending.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force, had been investigating the series of random assaults.

Investigators said those assaults included:

Numerous victims being struck with a blunt force object from a moving vehicle.

One victim suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

One victim struck by the suspect vehicle while riding a bicycle.

At least two other victims were shot at but were not struck.

Witnesses and victims positively identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored sedan with temporary license plates. The investigation led to Salgado and the juveniles as the wanted perpetrators, deputies said.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office approved charges on Salgado on Wednesday. He was arrested and placed into the Galveston County Jail.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation, or feel they may have been a victim, is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 409-766-2322.