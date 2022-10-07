Have you seen Jada and Tristan? Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy last seen in Dallas-area home

7-month-old Tristian Welch, 12-year-old Jada Welch are believed to have been abducted by 35-year-old Alethia Tyson and 43-year-old Scott Welch

An Amber Alert has been issued for two Dallas-area children reported missing Friday afternoon.

Authorities with Ellis County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, 7 months old, who were last seen on McAda Drive in Midlothian, Texas at 12:05 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Deputies did not specify what clothing the two children were wearing, however, they said Jada has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are looking for two suspects, Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43. Tyson is 5 foot 2, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and Welch has brown hair, blue eyes, and is 5 foot 9.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jada and Tristan are asked to call the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060.