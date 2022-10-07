Bond set at $1 million for man accused of kidnapping mother of 4 before she was found dead, judge says

Daniel Chacon, 30, waived his right to appear in preliminary court Friday morning.

HOUSTON – Bond has been set for a man accused of kidnapping a woman who he fathered a child with before she was found dead in an SUV.

The judge ultimately set Chacon’s bond at $1 million -- doubling what the state had initially requested.

The judge referenced the suspect’s history of family violence charges and said that he was a flight risk.

Chacon is charged with aggravated kidnapping and is a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez.

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department said the mother of four was found dead in an SUV in southeast Houston. At this point, Chacon has not been charged for that crime.

Chacon is a father of three, according to his attorney, and is currently working at a refinery

The judge set bond conditions to include house arrest and GPS monitoring.