26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA

BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials.

Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.

The SPCA and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office spent most of the day loading and transporting the 17 equines and nine felines to a nearby Houston SPCA property for individualized exams.

The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works very closely with local law enforcement in and around the greater Houston area to stop cruelty including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding counties. Report animal cruelty by calling 713.869.7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org