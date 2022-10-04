Katy man arrested, charged after shooting 27-year-old family member, deputies say

Tao is accused of shooting his family member during a domestic dispute.

KATY – A Katy man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a 27-year-old woman on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Yu Heng Tao, 44, has since been charged with aggravated assault- family violence. His bond is set at $500,000.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane around 2:50 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found the 27-year-old woman shot.

Investigators initially said the victim and Tao were married, but have since listed the two as relatives.

SEE ALSO: Husband shoots wife after weapon misfires in Katy neighborhood, sheriff’s office says

“Despicable acts of domestic violence have no place in this county or anywhere else,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which reminds us that It’s time to end the silence and suffering—for the victims, the victims’ families, and our community.”

If you or someone you know needs assistance related to domestic abuse, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Crime Victim Services Unit at 281-341-4650.