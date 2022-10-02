76º

Husband shoots wife after weapon misfires in Katy neighborhood, sheriff’s office says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

KATY, Texas – A man has been detained after he reportedly shot his wife in a Katy neighborhood Saturday.

Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane around 3 p.m.

According to deputies, the husband told them that he misfired a gun, and shot his wife.

His wife suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Memorial Hermann Downtown for further treatment.

The husband was detained, and the case remains under investigation.

