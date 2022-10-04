2nd Texas City nursing home accused of neglect toward residents

TEXAS CITY – On the heels of a disturbing incident captured on video depicting an 87-year-old resident being abused by caretakers, a separate abuse allegation has been raised against another nursing home in Texas City.

Seabreeze Nursing and Rehab Facility are accused of neglecting a 60-year-old resident by keeping her confined to her bed, covered in feces. The woman has open soars on her body, a swollen hand, and looks to be in terrible shape.

“They should be shut down,” the women’s despondent adult daughter told KPRC 2 Investigates on Tuesday.

Both women wished to remain unidentified.

The resident is now recovering in Mainland Hospital in Texas City.

Seabreeze Nursing and Rehab has numerous violations on file, which are documented by the State of Texas Health and Human Services.

This year, they were fined $134,500 for failing to protect residents from abuse, neglect, theft, and other problems.

A representative for Seabreeze Nursing Rehab at 6602 Memorial Drive in Texas City provided the following response via email:

“We thank you for reaching out and giving us the opportunity to respond. Our most important priority and focus is the safety and well-being of our residents. When any issue is brought to our attention, or discovered in our Center, we work immediately to address the identified issue or concern in a timely manner. In doing so, we work with our internal and external teams, which may include the state, to ensure we are resolving issues we encounter at the Center. Out of professional courtesy to our residents and in compliance with state and federal regulations, we do not comment on individual care in our Center.”