Family seeks answers after their loved one was killed in deadly shooting during attempted carjacking

The family is now asking for clues in deadly shooting

A west Houston family is asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for their loved one’s death.

Sean White, 50, was shot and killed on Sept. 4 in a parking lot near the intersection of Briar Forest and Wilcrest Drive.

“He was a man of integrity, honor, valor, and he would just give you the shirt off his back when he knew someone was in need,” said White’s cousin Tajuana Roberts.

Roberts told KPRC her cousin was on his way to work when he was flagged down by three men.

“One of the guys jumped into his car, proceeded to try, and drive off but then there was an altercation between my cousin and the two other gentlemen. The driver stopped my cousin’s car and jumped out and that’s when they said my cousin raised his hands up to surrender and he was shot,” Roberts said.

White ran to a nearby gas station to call for help and was rushed to hospital but later died.

The men responsible ran off on foot, according to the Houston police department.

“We’re looking for justice, we want to just reach out to the community and ask anyone who may have been here on the night of September 4th that remembered that evening around 8:30 pm to please just come forward, say something,” Roberts said.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the HPD homicide division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.