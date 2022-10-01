5 arrested, including 4 teens, after attempted robbery turned short pursuit in north Houston, police say

A CVS Pharmacy entrance is broken into, possibly by the group of suspects involved in an earlier ATM robbery attempt at a Chase Bank in north Houston, police said

HOUSTON – Five suspects, including four teens, were taken into custody after an attempted robbery led to a short chase in north Houston Saturday morning, police said.

According to Lt. L. Crowson, it all began with an attempted burglary at a Chase Bank ATM machine in the 7600 block of North Shepherd involving a dark-colored Chevrolet truck.

As officers were unable to find the suspects, they received another robbery call 30 minutes later with the same vehicle description at a CVS Pharmacy on Irvington Boulevard and Cavalcade Road.

When officers arrived, Crowson said the CVS Pharmacy entrance was broken into by the alleged suspects’ vehicle.

Crowson said one officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused and led officers on a short pursuit.

A short time later, police were able to stop the vehicle via PIT maneuver near Tidwell Road and Hardy Tollway.

All five suspects were taken into custody by police.

Police believe these same suspects have attempted to rob the ATM machine at Chase Bank.

Police did not disclose the ages of the teens involved in the robbery.

It was unclear if any cash or merchandise were taken.