Sugar Land PD names Mark J. Poland as new police chief

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land Police Department announced they have named a new police chief on Friday.

Undersheriff and Colonel Mark J. Poland, of Loudoun County, Virginia, was chosen after a nationwide search and by Sugar Land City Manager Michael Goodrum, according to the release.

Poland most recently served as undersheriff for Virginia’s largest full-service sheriff’s department in Loudoun County, where he supervised over 800 law enforcement officers. He is set to replace Eric Robins, who retired in July.

“I am looking forward to joining the Sugar Land team and working together to ensure we remain among the nation’s safest cities,” Poland said in a statement. “I am a hard-working leader who demands professionalism from law enforcement individuals. I also believe as law enforcement officials, leaders within our profession must continue to expand our knowledge and grow as professionals to keep ahead of ever-changing trends in crime.”

Poland will take over as chief of police beginning Nov. 1.