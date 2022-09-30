Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run incident in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a driver accused of hitting a man on a skateboard in southeast Houston Friday and then leaving the scene.

It happened in the 200 block of Norwood Street around 1:55 a.m.

According to HPD, a man was on a skateboard and attempted to cross the street when he was struck by a sedan. The driver of the sedan then fled the scene, police said.

Officers said the skateboarder was with a friend who called 911 and asked for help.

Investigators said they recovered some surveillance video from a nearby building in hopes of finding the suspect.