HPD releases surveillance from deadly shooting in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Surveillance photos have been released following a deadly shooting in southwest Houston last week.

According to officials with the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place on Aug. 22, in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street at around 9:55 p.m.

Police say the victim who was shot and killed has been identified as 49-year-old Eddie Stovall.

HPD investigators say Stovall was standing in the parking lot of the store when a white Nissan Altima approached him. The suspected gunman reportedly fired several shots at a crowd of people, ultimately striking Stovall.

Stovall was said to have been shot multiple times. He was transported to the Texas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene, according to HPD.

Anyone with information on the person or vehicle of interest or with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.