Man killed outside store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot and killed outside of a store during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Monday, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department received reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street around 10 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a man with gunshot wounds and he was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officers said.

According to investigators, a few people were standing outside of a neighborhood store when shots were fired. Officers believe this may have been a drive-by shooting but it’s unknown who was the intended target.

Police are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.