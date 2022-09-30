Harris County COVID-19 community level moved to Green -- lowest level since 2020

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Pfizer says its experimental pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% among patients with mild-to-moderate infections. The company announced Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 it will soon ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and international regulators to authorize its pill, which is taken twice a day for five days. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health announced Thursday that the COVID-19 Community Level has moved to the lowest level -- Green.

In a news release, officials said wastewater viral load continued to trend downward and COVID-19 cases have dropped to the lowest numbers since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Harris County recently transitioned from the COVID-19 Threat Level system to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level model.

“Across the board, whether it be hospitalizations, cases, trends or raw numbers, that is a testament to the work this community did and continues to do to fight COVID-19,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a statement. “It took a concerted community effort to get us to this point, and I am so proud of Harris County for reaching this milestone.”

Judge Hidalgo urges the community to take necessary precautions as cooler temperatures kick in.

HCPH is offering the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines, which offers protection against variants such as the Omicron variant. To learn more and to find your nearest vaccination site, click here.