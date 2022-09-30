Funeral arrangements released for volunteer firefighter who died in line of duty following fire in Alvin

HOUSTON – Funeral arrangements released for a volunteer firefighter who was killed in the line of duty following a fire in Alvin on Sept. 23.

The visitation and memorial service for Capt. Charles D. Krampota will be held on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Alvin High School.

The family of Krampota has requested that in lieu of flowers that friends or the public make a donation to the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department in Krampota’s honor. Those who would like to donate could make their donation on Pearland Fire Department’s Facebook page or mail to Fire Station 1, 801 E. South St., Alvin, Texas 77511.

According to the department, Krampota died after he responded to a fire on Sept. 23, at a mobile home near Susie Lane in Alvin. Officials with the volunteer department say when the team of firefighters arrived at the scene, they were able to extinguish the flames. A few hours later, Krampota was said to have been found in his home deceased.

Krampota was an employee with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the volunteer fire department for more than 20 years.