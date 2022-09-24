Volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty following fire in Alvin, department announced

ALVIN, Texas – A volunteer firefighter in the city of Alvin has died, offcials reported Saturday.

According to the department, firefighter Charles D. Krampota was pronounced dead after he responded to a fire on Friday, Sept. 23, at a mobile home near Susie Lane in Alvin.

Officials with the volunter department say when the team of firefighters arrived at the scene, they were able to extinguish the flames.

A few hours later, Krampota was said to have been found in his home deceased.

A news release sent out by the city said Krampota was an employee with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the volunteer fire department for more than 20 years.

The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office are invesgating his death.