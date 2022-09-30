$450K worth of hydro weed, Xanax found at ‘highly sophisticated’ grow house in Brazoria County, sheriff says

Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force made the discovery at a residence located in the 900 block of CR 223.

FREEPORT, Texas – A massive haul of dope was kept off the streets after authorities discovered what they said was a “highly sophisticated” marijuana grow house in Freeport, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force was executing a search warrant at a residence located in the 900 block of CR 223 around 10:30 a.m.

During the search, they encountered a man, later identified as Francisco Garcia, and detained him.

While conducting a sweep of the detached building in back of the home, task force members found a Hydroponic Marijuana grow operation, officials said.

Investigators then located three different rooms which indicated the growing stages of the marijuana. A total of 321 plants were found inside the building.

Investigators also found a safe mounted on the wall. Inside the safe were two large plastic bags containing green-colored pills, later identified as Alprazolam (Xanax) pills.

Investigators also located 19 glass jars containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) liquid.

The marijuana plants were seized from the property and taken to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. The pot is in the drying process so that investigators can get an accurate rate.

Charges for the marijuana and THC will be decided the weight results come in from the lab.

In addition, three vehicles that were reported stolen out of Houston were also recovered. Those vehicles include a Cadillac Escalade, a Ford transit van and a Chevy pickup truck.

The estimated street value of the narcotics (50 pounds of marijuana and 18,500 Xanax) was a combined $450,000, the sheriff’s department said.