Bond set at $25K: Road rage suspect arrested after being caught on camera opening fire on another driver in SW Houston, court docs say

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of opening fire on another driver during a road rage incident in southwest Houston Sunday evening has been arrested and charged, deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office said.

James Anthony Young, Jr., 32, faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.

The incident happened in the 13500 block of Westpark Tollway.

According to deputies, video cameras on the other driver’s vehicle captured the “high-speed altercation.”

Deputies said as the driver exited the toll road at Eldridge, the suspect “overtakes him” at a high rate of speed and stopped in the roadway, blocking traffic.

The suspect then exited his truck with a firearm and fired four shots at the other driver’s vehicle, investigators said. The vehicle was struck multiple times, but deputies said the driver escaped uninjured.

Deputies said they were able to identify the suspect, who was identified as Young, and arrest him without incident Monday.

“It’s fortunate that nobody was injured in this situation,” Constable Heap said. “This was an extremely dangerous situation for these two drivers as well as other innocent bystanders whose lives were at risk as well.”

Young has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 2010.

Constable Heap offered the following tips if you are involved in a road rage incident:

• If you encounter an aggressive driver, don’t respond.

• Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.

• Avoid eye contact.

• Avoid offensive hand gestures.

• Don’t honk your horn or attempt to antagonize the enraged driver by blocking his way.