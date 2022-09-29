Harris County - Houston Sports Authority welcomes Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Harris County Houston Sports Authority announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Class Thursday, inducting former Rockets legend Calvin Murphy, Oilers offensive lineman Bruce Matthews, and former Houston Cougar and Rockets star Elvin Hayes.

All three are part of their pro sports Hall of Fame.

Along with the announcement of new inductees, former inductees George Foreman, Carl Lewis, and Sheryl Swoopes helped introduce the Sports Authority’s landmark, a mosaic fountain downtown near the House of Blues.

The fountain, located in downtown Houston, depicts the HCHSA Hall of Fame honorees.