Man shot while walking with stepson at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man while he was walking with his stepson at an apartment complex in north Houston Thursday.

HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9494 Humble Westfield Rd. around 10:25 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported by an ambulance in critical but stable condition, police said.

According to investigators, the man was walking with his teen stepson in the apartment complex near the parking lot when a black Nissan drove up and fired a gun in their direction. The car then fled the scene, HPD said.

Police said the teen was not injured, but a bullet went through a nearby window.

The suspect reportedly has not been found.