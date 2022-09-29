Man fatally struck by vehicle during hit-and-run incident on Southwest Freeway, HPD says

An investigation is underway after police said a man was fatally struck while walking on Southwest Freeway Wednesday.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was fatally struck while walking on Southwest Freeway Wednesday.

It happened in the 5600 block of Southwest Freeway around 11:12 p.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, it was reported that a man was walking in the northbound main lanes of the Southwest Freeway when he was struck by a vehicle. Police said the vehicle did not stop. Another vehicle reportedly struck the man and investigators said that driver did stop. He is cooperating with investigators, HPD said.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle did not show signs of intoxication.

Officers are working to find out who the first driver that hit the man was.